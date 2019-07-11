Flood damage in Miller City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flood damage in Miller City

MILLER CITY (WSIL) -- Flooding has caused some major damage in Alexander County.

Adam Thomas took these photos on Miller City Road in Miller City.

The flooding has caused significant damage to the roads. Some portions have collapsed,

The high waters also left behind large trees on the roadway.

You can also see the runaway barges from the Mississippi River parked next to a shed.

