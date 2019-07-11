More airlines propose flights out of Veterans Airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More airlines propose flights out of Veterans Airport

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- New airlines could soon offer flights out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

Five airlines have submitted proposals for flights from Marion.

Cape Air is looking to continue service to St. Louis and possible offer flights to Nashville, Tennessee.

SkyWest has proposed a 50 seat flight to O'Hare in Chicago.

Air Choice One, Boutique Air, and Southern Airways have submitted proposals as well.

The U.S Department of Transportation will only choose one of the plans.

You can read them here and complete a survey on your preferred option through July 22.

You can also call the airport to share your thoughts.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.