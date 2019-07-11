More airlines propose flights out of Veterans Airport

MARION (WSIL) -- New airlines could soon offer flights out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

Five airlines have submitted proposals for flights from Marion.

Cape Air is looking to continue service to St. Louis and possible offer flights to Nashville, Tennessee.

SkyWest has proposed a 50 seat flight to O'Hare in Chicago.

Air Choice One, Boutique Air, and Southern Airways have submitted proposals as well.

The U.S Department of Transportation will only choose one of the plans.

You can read them here and complete a survey on your preferred option through July 22.

You can also call the airport to share your thoughts.

