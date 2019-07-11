State financial reporting consolidation overrun at $150M - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State financial reporting consolidation overrun at $150M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An audit has found that state electronic financial reporting consolidation has cost $150 million more than estimated.

Auditor General Frank Mautino said Thursday that his review of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology found the 60% increased cost in the Enterprise Resource Planning project. Mautino says the $250 million estimate was eclipsed by problems from aggressive implementation. He says adjustments have been made.

Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner formed DoIT in 2016 to link hundreds of state computer financial systems. Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza held up $27 million in DoIT invoices in 2017 because of questions over its spending during a budget crisis. Mendoza spokesman Abdon Pallasch (PAL'-lush) says DoIT has cooperated and bills are being paid.

DoIT agreed with the audit's findings.

