Operator of suburban kennel charged in fire fatal to 29 dogs

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Animal cruelty charges have been filed against the operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed earlier this year in a fire.

Garrett Mercado of Woodridge was also charged with violation of owner's duties charges on Wednesday. The charges are misdemeanors.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release the 29-year-old Mercado was freed Thursday from the county jail on a $50,000 bond. Mercado has an unlisted telephone number and couldn't be reached for comment.

The Jan. 14 fire at D&D Kennels located near West Chicago was discovered by a DuPage County sheriff's deputy on routine patrol.

As Carol Stream firefighters battled the fire they also rescued dogs, suffering bites as they saved about 30.

Authorities say the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

