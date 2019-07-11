Powerful Koch network taking on school choice with new group - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Powerful Koch network taking on school choice with new group

Posted:

By SALLY HO
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch's powerful network that's known for influencing state policy is now targeting education issues.

He's taking on school choice as the movement battles a new wave of hostility from Democrats who oppose charter schools and private school vouchers that use taxpayer money.

Koch in June announced the Yes Every Kid initiative as the latest addition to his sprawling network.

The head of the American Federation of Teachers union says Koch's strategy has been to profit from and compete with public schools.

Koch donor Stacy Hock says the new lobbying group is tasked with monitoring statehouses where it can be influential on school choice.

She says Texas, West Virginia, Tennessee and Florida are examples of priority states where school choice proposals have flourished.

