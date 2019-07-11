Warm but less humid into the weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm but less humid into the weekend

WSIL - Less humid air is moving into the region.  Friday morning lows will be in the 60s for the first time this month.  Dry skies are expected all day as temperatures remain cooler than normal.

Jim has an updated look at the weekend forecast on News 3 this evening. 

