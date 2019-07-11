Warm but less humid into the weekend

WSIL - Less humid air is moving into the region. Friday morning lows will be in the 60s for the first time this month. ...
WSIL - Less humid air is moving into the region. Friday morning lows will be in the 60s for the first time this month. ...
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person has died after a crash in Williamson County involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man shot and killed his ex-wife.
WSIL -- A free event geared towards farmers and those working in the agriculture industry is coming back to SIUC.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Metropolis Police have found James Wheeler II.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become a hurricane as it threatens Louisiana's coast.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Fowler Bonan Foundation is gearing up for its 17th annual "Clothes for SI Kids" Youth Golf Day.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Emergency crews are on scene of a traffic accident on Stotlar Road.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Dozens of baseball parents are furious after learning they've been ripped off by a man who they trusted. The parents say they aren't only out hundreds of dollars, but their children missed out on a great baseball season.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say thousands of Illinoisans will have delayed unemployment checks this week due to computer problems.
