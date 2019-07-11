Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson concert canceled - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson concert canceled

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MARION (WSIL) -- A big concert scheduled for Rent One Park is no longer happening. 

Popular bands were set to perform and even hold meet and greets, as part of Pepsi Mid-America's upcoming Country 4 Country Campaign Kickoff concert. 

However, Pepsi told News 3 all acts on Sunday, July 21 are canceled. Those include Lady Antebellum, platinum-selling artist Chris Janson, as well as up-and-comer Jordan Davis and Tucker Beathard. 

Pepsi told News 3 that ticket holders should receive an email from Eventbrite on getting a refund. 

A portion of the proceed from the concert were going to help veteran's organizations and events such as Honor Flight, Folds of Honor and the Wounded Warrior Project. 

Instead, Pepsi and Lady Antebellum will make a donation to those organizations. 

Pepsi did not have a comment on why the event was canceled at this time. 

Brantley Gilbert's concert on Saturday, July 20 is still taking place. His concert is not affiliated with the Country 4 Country Campaign. 
 

