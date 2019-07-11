Opponents want hearing on Dakota Access pipeline expansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Opponents want hearing on Dakota Access pipeline expansion

Posted: Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents plan to request a hearing on a proposal to nearly double the pipeline's capacity.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission decided unanimously Wednesday to open the proposal up for public input.

Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman represents the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Hasselman tells The Bismarck Tribune the commission should hold a hearing and demand an engineering analysis of the proposed expansion.

Texas-based Energy Transfer said last month it plans to expand the pipeline's capacity from more than 500,000 barrels per day to as much as 1.1 million barrels.

The company would build additional pumping stations in North Dakota, South Dakota and Illinois. Since some of the land in North Dakota falls outside the pipeline corridor, permission is needed from the PSC.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.