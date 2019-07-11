Gardner: Time to move on now that grand jury has disbanded - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gardner: Time to move on now that grand jury has disbanded

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' top prosecutor says it's time to move on, now that an eight-month grand jury investigation found no evidence to indict her.

Kim Gardner spoke Thursday at a news conference while surrounded by black leaders who praised the city's first black female circuit attorney.

The grand jury last month indicted William Tisaby, an investigator hired by Gardner, accusing him of lying during a deposition in the criminal case that was a factor in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' decision to resign last year. Gardner's office charged Greitens with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized, compromising photo of a woman during a 2015 affair. The charge was later dropped.

The Tisaby indictment raised concerns about Gardner's complicity, but the grand jury disbanded Monday without issuing a second indictment.

