Girl killed in cruise ship fall to get police escort home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl killed in cruise ship fall to get police escort home

Posted: Updated:

By RICK CALLAHAN
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An attorney for the family of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says a hearse and police escort will meet them at a Chicago airport and take them home to Indiana.

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Chloe Wiegand's family flew Thursday morning from the U.S. island territory to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and boarded a flight to Chicago with the toddler's body. He didn't say which relatives are flying back.

Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police report that Chloe slipped from her grandfather's hands Sunday as he held her out of an 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas. Winkleman says she plunged from an open window in a children's play area on the ship.

The family lives in Granger, Indiana.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.