Police: 87-year-old death ruled an accident

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police have determined that an 87-year-old woman found dead from a head injury died in an accident.

Police were called Wednesday morning to a home in the northern part of the county and found Barbara Mabrey dead. The death was initially labeled as suspicious.

A police spokesman said Thursday that an autopsy and further investigation indicated the death was an accident.

