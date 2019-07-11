Suspect in killing told witness he had done a 'sloppy hit' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in killing told witness he had done a 'sloppy hit'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Court records say a convicted felon charged in a deadly shooting outside a Kansas City fast-food restaurant told a witness he was a hit man and had done a "sloppy hit."

Forty-year-old Albert Mangini is jailed on $250,000 cash only bond on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in Monday's killing of 21-year-old Travon Jones. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say police arrested Mangini after stopping a BMW that matched the description of one seen leaving the McDonald's where Jones was killed.

The car's driver told police he drove Mangini because he was scared. He said Mangini had approached him, indicated he had a gun and told him to go because he "did a sloppy hit."

