Murder-suicide suspected in Missouri RV park deaths - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder-suicide suspected in Missouri RV park deaths

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at a suburban Kansas City recreational vehicle park as a possible murder suicide.

The Kansas City Star reports that their bodies were found Wednesday morning inside an RV in Liberty. Police say one of the dead was a 20-year-old resident of the RV park. The other person hasn't been fully identified.

Their names weren't immediately released. Police say there is no public safety concern.

