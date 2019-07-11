1 person dies after truck vs. motorcycle crash

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Multiple agencies are now investigating a deadly crash in Williamson County.

It happened at the intersection of Stotlar and Bloomington Roads around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a motorcycle and pickup truck were involved.

One person was killed, but that person's name has not been released.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Stotlar Road at Bloomington Street is back open to traffic.