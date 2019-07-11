1 person dies after truck vs. motorcycle crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 person dies after truck vs. motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Multiple agencies are now investigating a deadly crash in Williamson County.

It happened at the intersection of Stotlar and Bloomington Roads around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a motorcycle and pickup truck were involved.

One person was killed, but that person's name has not been released.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Stotlar Road at Bloomington Street is back open to traffic. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.