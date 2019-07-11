Man slain in Tennessee identified as Airborne solider

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man fatally shot on a Tennessee basketball court has been identified as a 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

A Fort Campbell spokesperson told news outlets 23-year-old Kendrick Grayer was a fire control specialist assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He died on July 4.

The Texas-native joined the Army in 2014 and arrived at Fort Campbell in 2015. Spc. Grayer's awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Air Assault Badge.

The Clarksville Police Department say 22-year-old Adriam Hodge was charged on July 5 with homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

