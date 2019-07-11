Paducah man charged with murdering ex-wife

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man shot and killed his ex-wife.

Anthony Stalcup is now in custody facing a murder charge.

Deputies found Judy Stalcup, 60, with gunshot wounds at a home in the 6200 block of Noble Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday. She died at the hospital less than an hour later.

Anthony Stalcup gave investigators multiple stories about what happened at the home but did tell detectives he shot his ex-wife.

Anthony Stalcup is now in the McCracken County Jail. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

