Future Of Agriculture: Ask The Analysts returns to SIUC

(WSIL) -- A free event geared towards farmers and those working in the agriculture industry is coming back to SIUC.

Legence Bank, American Farm Mortgage and SIU have teamed up for the Future of Agriculture: Ask the Analysts Featuring Live "U.S. Farm Report Taping."

It will be held Tuesday, July 16. Welcome and vendor exhibits are from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the live taping is from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Southern Illinois University Student Center Ballroom D.

Alan Hoskins, President and National Sales Director for American Farm Mortgage, joined the News 3 This Morning crew to share more details about the event. You can see his interview in the video above.

More information can also be found here.