8-year-old killed when truck strikes horse-drawn carriage

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - An 8-year-old child is dead and three other people have been flown to hospitals after a horse-drawn carriage was struck by a pickup truck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on a rural road in a remote area of St. Francois County, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Few details have been released, including the name of the child who was killed. The St. Francois County Ambulance District told the Park Hills Daily Journal that a second child was airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital, and two adults were flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

