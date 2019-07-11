Still time to register for 17th annual "Clothes for SI Kids" Youth Golf Day

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Fowler Bonan Foundation is gearing up for its 17th annual "Clothes for SI Kids" Youth Golf Day.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at Shawnee Hills Country Club in Harrisburg. It's open to kids ages 4 to 18 of all skill levels.

There's no fee to sign up, but participants do need to register ahead of time. All children will get a free lunch and an award.

State Senator Dale Fowler joined the News 3 This Morning crew at Shawnee Hills Country Club to talk about the event. Senator Fowler says "Clothes for SI Kids" Youth Golf Day raises money to help underprivileged children with new clothes for school.

The free golf day for kids is funded by donations from businesses throughout southern Illinois, which are recognized during the event.

More information about the Youth Golf Day can be found on Fowler Bonan Foundation's website. State Senator Dale Fowler's interview about the event can be found above.