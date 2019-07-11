16-year-old fatally shot in south St. Louis County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

16-year-old fatally shot in south St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot outside his grandmother's house in south St. Louis County.

Police say Michael "R.J." Dorsey will shot in the torso about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Affton. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

R.J.'s grandmother, Bria Dorsey, was away from hold at the time of the shooting but told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he told his sister he was going outside to speak with someone and would be right back.

A witness told relatives that she saw shots fired from a gray sedan before the car sped away.

R.J. turned 16 on Friday.

