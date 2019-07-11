Man shot by Kentucky police during traffic stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot by Kentucky police during traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police say an officer shot and wounded a 23-year-old man during a foot chase after a traffic stop.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says the Lexington officer was responding to a report of a burglary when he made the traffic stop Wednesday.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says when the officer approached the car, the man jumped out and ran. Shots were fired during the chase, injuring the man in his lower body. The man's injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

The chief says a gun was recovered which investigators believe belongs to the man who was shot. A woman in the passenger seat of the car was not injured.

Weathers says the officer was wearing a body camera, though it's unclear if it was activated.

The investigation is ongoing.

