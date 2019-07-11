Crews respond to traffic accident on Stotlar Road - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews respond to traffic accident on Stotlar Road

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Emergency crews are on scene of a traffic accident on Stotlar Road. 

Williamson County Fire Protection District says the accident involves a car and a motorcycle. 

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency issued a Nixle alert Thursday morning warning that Stotlar Road at Bloomington Street is closed until further notice due to the crash.

