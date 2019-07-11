Senator Dale Fowler invites kids to free fishing derby at John A. Logan

WSIL -- Senator Dale Fowler is hosting a free kids fishing derby.

It will be Saturday, July 13 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at John A. Logan College Parking Lot D/Hancock Center.

Kids from across the district are welcome, with the accompaniment of a parent or guardian, to join Senator Fowler. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own poles or use one of the poles provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The event also has free giveaways, snacks, beverages and legislative brochures.