Senator Dale Fowler invites kids to free fishing derby at John A. Logan

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Emergency crews are on scene of a traffic accident on Stotlar Road.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Dozens of baseball parents are furious after learning they've been ripped off by a man who they trusted. The parents say they aren't only out hundreds of dollars, but their children missed out on a great baseball season.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say thousands of Illinoisans will have delayed unemployment checks this week due to computer problems.
WSIL -- Free kids fishing derby hosted by Senator Dale Fowler at John A. Logan this weekend.
WSIL -- If you're looking for a furry new friend we have several dogs and cats in this addition of Pet's of the Week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front moved through Wednesday night and it has brought relief from the heat and humidity.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Many businesses in Mt. Vernon and surrounding towns will be greeting more customers the next several days thanks to some boys of summer.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says lightning sparked the fire at a Jim Beam warehouse that caused bourbon to leak into creeks and rivers.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- McLeansboro has a new top protector. John Nathan Taylor was named the new police chief.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Dogs at the Metropolis Pound urgently need your help.
