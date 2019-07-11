2 shot dead in KCK market; suspect arrested after standoff - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 shot dead in KCK market; suspect arrested after standoff

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Two people have been shot to death in a local market and deli in Kansas City, Kansas, and police have arrested the suspect after he barricaded himself inside for two hours.

A brother told The Kansas City Star that one victim of Wednesday afternoon's shooting was business owner Dennis Edwards.

Police said when they responded to reports of gunshots and tried to enter the Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, the suspect pointed a gun at officers. The officers fired, exited, and a standoff resulted as police negotiated with the suspect.

The suspect was later taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lisa Green, who worked for Edwards, said two other women were inside and one was shot. Green said she was inside and took cover under a table.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.