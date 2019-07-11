Police: Bystanders tried to save boy, 4, from Indiana lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Bystanders tried to save boy, 4, from Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. (AP) - Police in northwestern Indiana say bystanders unsuccessfully tried to save a 4-year-old boy who died after being pulled unconscious from a lake.

Hobart police and firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a report of a possible drowning at Robinson Lake. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Lake County coroner's office has identified him as David Flemister of Gary.

The death is under investigation.

No lifeguard is on duty at the lake, where people are warned about swimming. Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip says the boy was with relatives and was apparently playing in the water. He says bystanders pulled the boy from the lake and helped perform life-saving measures on the child before medics arrived.

