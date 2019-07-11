Gunfire at St. Louis-area mall leads to kidnapping charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gunfire at St. Louis-area mall leads to kidnapping charge

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with attempted kidnapping in an incident that police say led a man to fire shots into the air at an outlet mall west of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man told Chesterfield police he feared for his life and fired multiple rounds from his gun to thwart the kidnapping attempt. Police described it as an attempt by Kerri Weir to collect a debt.

She was arrested at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and charged Wednesday. Weir is being held on $300,000 bail. Court documents said she lives in Colorado.

Another suspect remains at large. Chesterfield police said Weir and the other suspect approached the victim at the mall and the other suspect grabbed the victim by the shirt.

