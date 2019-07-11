Expect street closures, heavy traffic for Taste of Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Expect street closures, heavy traffic for Taste of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say large crowds for the Taste of Chicago will impact traffic, and they're urging people to plan accordingly.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications says several streets around Grant Park are closed for the annual festival, which started Wednesday and continues through Sunday. Street closures will remain in effect through Monday.

Extra police patrols will be in place, and the city will be using its network of cameras to monitor conditions in and around Grant Park.

People attending the Taste of Chicago are urged to use public transportation. Guests are not allowed to bring beverages, grills, tents, weapons or pets - except for service animals - into the festival.

