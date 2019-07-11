Land Between the Lakes campground reopened following storm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Land Between the Lakes campground reopened following storm

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area says a popular campground that was closed after a storm last month has been reopened.

The park said in a statement that the June 21 storm damaged Energy Lake Campground, which was near capacity. U.S. Forest Service staff evacuated the area as trees and debris fell on power lines.

No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to the campground in Trigg County, causing it to remain closed until Wednesday.

The park said Taylor Bay Campground and Star Camp remain closed as workers continue to remove debris and cut dangerous trees.

Land Between the Lakes covers more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

