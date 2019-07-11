Kentucky awards clerk grants for records preservation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky awards clerk grants for records preservation

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Department for Libraries and Archives is awarding about a half million dollars in grants for the preservation and management of local government records.

Clerk offices in 20 counties received grants ranging from $6,500 in Letcher County to nearly $77,000 in Washington County as part of the Local Records Program. The 20 grants total $449,656 for the first round of fiscal year 2020.

A release from the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet says the program helps to preserve, protect and make available records with continuing archival value.

The county clerk offices receiving grants are: Bourbon, Boyd, Clark, Clinton, Daviess, Franklin, Jackson, Jessamine, Lawrence, Letcher, Mason, Magoffin, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Nicholas, Pike, Rockcastle, Warren and Washington counties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.