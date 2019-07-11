Human remains found during search for missing Kentucky woman

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say human remains have been found during a search for a woman who disappeared in January.

Trooper Robert Purdy tells news outlets that the remains were found late Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Garrard County. Twenty-three-year-old Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men.

Police say a tip reported Wednesday afternoon led authorities to search the property, which belongs to relatives of a potential suspect. News outlets say the property was initially searched during the early stages of the investigation.

Police say no one has been taken into custody. The FBI's Louisville office said its evidence response team was at the scene. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsy and identification.

