Weinstein overhauling legal team as trial looms in 60 days - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Weinstein overhauling legal team as trial looms in 60 days

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ALI SWENSON
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein is recasting his defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before he's due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges.

One lawyer bolted in May amid public backlash and another now says him and Weinstein just couldn't get along.

Lawyer Jose Baez is going to court Thursday to get a judge's permission to leave the case.

Baez, known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, told Judge James Burke in a letter last month that Weinstein has tarnished their relationship by communicating only through other lawyers and by failing to abide by a fee agreement.

Weinstein is adding two new lawyers who've promised Burke that they won't seek to postpone the trial from its scheduled

Harvard law professor Ronald Sullivan left in May.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.