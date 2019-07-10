Baseball parents frustrated over getting ripped off

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Dozens of baseball parents are furious after learning they've been ripped off by a man who they trusted. The parents say they aren't only out hundreds of dollars, but their children missed out on a great baseball season.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Many businesses in Mt. Vernon and surrounding towns will be greeting more customers the next several days thanks to some boys of summer.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says lightning sparked the fire at a Jim Beam warehouse that caused bourbon to leak into creeks and rivers.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- McLeansboro has a new top protector. John Nathan Taylor was named the new police chief.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Dogs at the Metropolis Pound urgently need your help.
MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday marks one year since rescue teams saved a boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department's bomb squad bought $117,000 worth of new gear, thanks to a grant from the state's department of homeland security.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A high humidity level means there’s a lot of moisture in the air, and it affects humans differently than other types of life.
MARION (WSIL) -- Over the past few weeks, the family who runs Thai D in Marion has served more than food.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- State parks in southern Illinois are seeing much needed improvements after emergency or additional funding from the state.
