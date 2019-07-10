McLeansboro names new police chief - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McLeansboro names new police chief

Posted: Updated:

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- McLeansboro has a new top protector. John Nathan Taylor was named the new police chief.

Taylor has been with the McLeansboro Police Dept. since 2007, and has served as police sergeant since 2010. 

Officers say they're excited to work with Taylor moving forward.

