McLeansboro names new police chief

MCCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- McCleansboro has a new top protector. John Nathan Taylor was named the new police chief.
MCCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- McCleansboro has a new top protector. John Nathan Taylor was named the new police chief.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Dogs at the Metropolis Pound urgently need your help.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Dogs at the Metropolis Pound urgently need your help.
MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday marks one year since rescue teams saved a boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand.
MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday marks one year since rescue teams saved a boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department's bomb squad bought $117,000 worth of new gear, thanks to a grant from the state's department of homeland security.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department's bomb squad bought $117,000 worth of new gear, thanks to a grant from the state's department of homeland security.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A high humidity level means there’s a lot of moisture in the air, and it affects humans differently than other types of life.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A high humidity level means there’s a lot of moisture in the air, and it affects humans differently than other types of life.
MARION (WSIL) -- Over the past few weeks, the family who runs Thai D in Marion has served more than food.
MARION (WSIL) -- Over the past few weeks, the family who runs Thai D in Marion has served more than food.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- State parks in southern Illinois are seeing much needed improvements after emergency or additional funding from the state.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- State parks in southern Illinois are seeing much needed improvements after emergency or additional funding from the state.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg men are in custody, after reports of shots fired.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg men are in custody, after reports of shots fired.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Law enforcement officials confirm there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Law enforcement officials confirm there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
(WSIL) -- HireLevel says about 300 jobs will be up for grabs.
(WSIL) -- HireLevel says about 300 jobs will be up for grabs.