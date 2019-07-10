Dogs need your help to escape euthanasia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dogs need your help to escape euthanasia

Facebook: Metropolis Pound Facebook: Metropolis Pound

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Dogs at the Metropolis Pound urgently need your help. The facility is nearing full capacity, and says it will have to euthanize dogs.

The first dogs set to be euthanized are 7-month-old black lab puppies. The puppies have been there since May. Others include Basset hounds and pit bulls.

There is no adoption fee, but you will have to pay any vet fees associated with the dogs.

If you are interested in finding a new, loving, furry family member, call the Metropolis pound at (618) 638-8217.

