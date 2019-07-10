Marion man reflects on Thai cave rescue one year later

MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday marks one year since rescue teams saved a boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand.

Twelve children and their coach were stuck for 18 days. The coach said they were out sightseeing when heavy rains flooded the cave and trapped them inside.

Thanet Natisri, co-owner of Thai D in Marion, was part of the team that helped rescue the group.

He said he's actively working with Thai officials to develop plans for similar incidents in the future.

"You have a lot of people coming from different places with different expertise and the problem is that the flow of information is not really good, so there's mistakes here and there," Natisri said.

Natisri is also working with Thai officials to repair parts of the cave that were damaged during rescue efforts.