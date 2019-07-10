Repairs being made to state parks, beginning in Pope County

MARION (WSIL) -- Over the past few weeks, the family who runs Thai D in Marion has served more than food.
MARION (WSIL) -- Over the past few weeks, the family who runs Thai D in Marion has served more than food.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- State parks in southern Illinois are seeing much needed improvements after emergency or additional funding from the state.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- State parks in southern Illinois are seeing much needed improvements after emergency or additional funding from the state.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg men are in custody, after reports of shots fired.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg men are in custody, after reports of shots fired.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Law enforcement officials confirm there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Law enforcement officials confirm there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
(WSIL) -- HireLevel says about 300 jobs will be up for grabs.
(WSIL) -- HireLevel says about 300 jobs will be up for grabs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's Treme neighborhood got 8.4 inches of rain in three hours, and more nasty weather is on the way.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's Treme neighborhood got 8.4 inches of rain in three hours, and more nasty weather is on the way.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Farmers in 12 states have until July 22 to report spring-seeded crops to the USDA's Farm Service Agency, county offices and crop insurance agents.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Farmers in 12 states have until July 22 to report spring-seeded crops to the USDA's Farm Service Agency, county offices and crop insurance agents.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Metropolis Police are asking your help in finding a missing person.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Metropolis Police are asking your help in finding a missing person.
WSIL - An approaching cold front will interact with very humid air in place and kick off thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening. Isolated strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts. ...
WSIL - An approaching cold front will interact with very humid air in place and kick off thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening. Isolated strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts. ...
(WSIL) -- The agency says blood donations are being distributed to hospitals quicker than new donations can come in, and it now has less than a three day supply of most blood types.
(WSIL) -- The agency says blood donations are being distributed to hospitals quicker than new donations can come in, and it now has less than a three day supply of most blood types.