Bodies women found in southern Illinois' Washington Park

Bodies women found in southern Illinois' Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Police is investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found within 24 hours of each other in southern Illinois.

Washington Park Police say officers on Tuesday found the body of 49-year-old Sandra Reckmann of Alhambra lying in overgrown vegetation. Police say Reckmann was known to frequent the Kingshighway area of Washington Park.

The body of 56-year-old Bridgett Williams of Washington Park was found by police officers early Wednesday in the city's John Thornton Memorial Park.

Authorities say they are working to determine whether the deaths are connected. They didn't release details on how the women were killed.

