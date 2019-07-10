Multiple agencies respond to crash on I-57 in Alexander Co. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multiple agencies respond to crash on I-57 in Alexander Co.

Posted: Updated:

CAIRO (WSIL) -- Law enforcement officials confirm there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.

According to the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, a semi and passenger bus were involved.

The Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff's office confirms their office assisted Alexander County officials at the scene.

No official details have been released at this time.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

