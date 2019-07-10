Two arrested after shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg men are in custody after reports of shots fired.

On Tuesday, July 9, around 4:35 p.m., Saline County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the 1000 block of Dorris Street. Reports said two men were seen discharging firearms in front of a home.

Officers responded to the area and talked one of the suspects out of the home. Christopher T. Ward, 36, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody.

Officers learned from witnesses that Ward and Keiwan A. Taylor, 29, of Harrisburg, were both seen shooting guns at each other.

Taylor was later located and taken into custody.

Ward is being held on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful use of a weapon, and Possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Taylor is facing charges of Aggravated Unlawful use of a Weapon, Unlawful possession of a weapon by a Felon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and Possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

The Saline County Sheriff's Department, Eldorado Police, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted at the scene.