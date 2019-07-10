Man charged with murder in co-worker's shooting at tire shop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with murder in co-worker's shooting at tire shop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana teenager has been charged with murder in a tire shop shooting that left a fellow employee dead following an argument.

Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker says 19-year-old Bobby Powell of Jeffersonville was arrested soon after the shooting Tuesday morning at Big O Tires. He was in custody. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Police say then victim was taken to a hospital in nearby Louisville, Kentucky, and died there. His name hasn't been released.

Parker says customers were in the business at the time of the shooting.

Police described the shooting as an isolated act of workplace violence.

A recording on the tire shop's voice mail said it would remain closed through Thursday.

