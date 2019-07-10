Nearly 300 jobs up for grabs at hiring event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nearly 300 jobs up for grabs at hiring event

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Are you looking for a job?

Well HireLevel is hosting a company-wide hiring blitz on National Hiring Day, July 16.

Walk-in interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all HireLevel offices.

The day will also include giveaways and snacks.

HireLevel says about 300 jobs will be up for grabs.

