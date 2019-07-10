Nearly 300 jobs up for grabs at hiring event

CAIRO (WSIL) -- Law enforcement officials confirm there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
(WSIL) -- HireLevel says about 300 jobs will be up for grabs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's Treme neighborhood got 8.4 inches of rain in three hours, and more nasty weather is on the way.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Farmers in 12 states have until July 22 to report spring-seeded crops to the USDA's Farm Service Agency, county offices and crop insurance agents.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Metropolis Police are asking your help in finding a missing person.
WSIL - An approaching cold front will interact with very humid air in place and kick off thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening. Isolated strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts. ...
(WSIL) -- The agency says blood donations are being distributed to hospitals quicker than new donations can come in, and it now has less than a three day supply of most blood types.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Emergency responders from several departments are on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro.
MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are trying to track down a non-compliant sex offender who was last known to be in the Paducah area.
DIXON (WREX)- Dixon Police say a woman is arrested after she allegedly had her two daughters ride inside an empty pool on the roof of her Audi SUV.
