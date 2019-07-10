Fewer vehicles will need inspections under new Missouri law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fewer vehicles will need inspections under new Missouri law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri drivers soon will no longer be required to get inspections on vehicles less than 10 years old.

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation to change the state's vehicle safety inspection rules.

Currently, inspections are required every other year for vehicles 5 years or older. Parson's action will bump that back to vehicles at least 10 years old or with 150,000 miles on their odometers.

Legislative researchers estimate that about 1.1 million vehicles will no longer need biennial inspections under the new rule.

The change takes effect Aug. 28.

