Woman who shot gun over 'ridiculous' DMV wait is charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 34-year-old Missouri woman is charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after firing a gun outside a Department of Motor Vehicles office, apparently because she was upset about the long wait in line.

Vanessa Richey of Kansas City was charged Tuesday. She has no listed attorney.

Witnesses told authorities that Richey complained about the wait time Tuesday morning, calling it "ridiculous." Officer Darin Snapp says DMV staff asked Richey to leave because she was being "loud and obnoxious." He says the woman then said she was going to get a gun.

Snapp says an off-duty officer who heard a gunshot approached the woman and ordered her to put the gun down. No one was hurt.

