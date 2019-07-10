USDA extends deadline for spring-seeded crop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

USDA extends deadline for spring-seeded crop

Posted:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Farmers in 12 states have until July 22 to report spring-seeded crops to the USDA's Farm Service Agency, county offices and crop insurance agents.

Farmers in Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky are eligible. The decision was made due to this year's heavy rainfall and flooding.

“These are challenging times for farmers, and we are here to help,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “This deadline extension is part of our broader effort to increase program flexibility and reduce overall regulatory burden for producers who are having to make some tough choices for their operations.”

Governor JB Pritzker is asking the U.S. Agriculture Secretary to declare an agricultural disaster for all 102 counties in Illinois.

