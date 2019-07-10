Metropolis Police search for missing man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Metropolis Police search for missing man

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Metropolis Police are asking your help in finding a missing person.

Police are trying to locate James Wheeler II, 49, of Metropolis.

Wheeler is currently entered into NCIC and LEADS as a missing mentally/physically disabled person. 

He was last seen on June 7 after being released from Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Police say they believe Wheeler was headed to the River City Mission Shelter in Paducah.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolis Police Department at (618) 524-2310.

