Stormy evening expected - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Stormy evening expected

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - An approaching cold front will interact with very humid air in place and kick off thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening.  Isolated strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts.  

More comfortable conditions should move into the region Thursday as humidity levels are expected to drop.  The break from humidity should last into the weekend.

Jim will have latest look at radar and an updated 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.