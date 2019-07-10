Stormy evening expected

WSIL - An approaching cold front will interact with very humid air in place and kick off thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening. Isolated strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts. ...
WSIL - An approaching cold front will interact with very humid air in place and kick off thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening. Isolated strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts. ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans says they're not expecting widespread overtopping of the levees that protect the city from the Mississippi River but there are concerns for areas south of the city.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans says they're not expecting widespread overtopping of the levees that protect the city from the Mississippi River but there are concerns for areas south of the city.
(WSIL) -- The agency says blood donations are being distributed to hospitals quicker than new donations can come in, and it now has less than a three day supply of most blood types.
(WSIL) -- The agency says blood donations are being distributed to hospitals quicker than new donations can come in, and it now has less than a three day supply of most blood types.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Emergency responders from several departments are on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Emergency responders from several departments are on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro.
MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are trying to track down a non-compliant sex offender who was last known to be in the Paducah area.
MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are trying to track down a non-compliant sex offender who was last known to be in the Paducah area.
DIXON (WREX)- Dixon Police say a woman is arrested after she allegedly had her two daughters ride inside an empty pool on the roof of her Audi SUV.
DIXON (WREX)- Dixon Police say a woman is arrested after she allegedly had her two daughters ride inside an empty pool on the roof of her Audi SUV.
(WSIL) -- Hamburger and hot dog buns sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Dollar General, Target and Sam's Club are being recalled because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic.
(WSIL) -- Hamburger and hot dog buns sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Dollar General, Target and Sam's Club are being recalled because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic.
DETROIT (AP) - Mazda is recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. to fix a software problem that could cause the engines to stall unexpectedly.
DETROIT (AP) - Mazda is recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. to fix a software problem that could cause the engines to stall unexpectedly.
MARION (WSIL) -- Black Diamond Harley-Davidson announced Wednesday morning that Confederate Railroad will play at its dealership on Thursday, September, 5.
MARION (WSIL) -- Black Diamond Harley-Davidson announced Wednesday morning that Confederate Railroad will play at its dealership on Thursday, September, 5.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat Advisories have been posted and will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat Advisories have been posted and will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.