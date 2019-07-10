Confederate Railroad books Illinois gig after state fair ban - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Confederate Railroad books Illinois gig after state fair ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The country rock band whose logo with Confederate flags got it banned from a southern Illinois state fair will perform at a nearby private venue.

Confederate Railroad will play Sept. 5 at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion.

The band was removed from the DuQuoin State Fair's Aug. 27 Grandstand lineup last week by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.

Shad Zimbro is Black Diamond Harley-Davidson co-owner. He says booking Confederate Railroad was not a matter of showing anyone up but simply giving southern Illinois fans the show they wanted.

Pritzker told reporters at an event in Chicago Wednesday that the "Confederate flag is a symbol not just of slavery, but of treason against the United States." He says it remains an emblem of white supremacists today.

