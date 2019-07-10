Indiana man charged, accused of putting officer in chokehold

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man allegedly put a police commander in a chokehold when the officer intervened in a fight among baseball fans who had just returned from a game in Chicago.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael J. Kurek Jr. of Hobart was charged Monday with one count of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a fight erupted Saturday in Hobart after the fans' bus returned from a Crosstown Classic game between the Chicago Cubs and the White Sox.

Hobart police say most of those fans appeared intoxicated.

Kurek allegedly put a chokehold on a police commander who was trying to arrest someone else during that brawl.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Kurek. His initial hearing is set for July 22.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.