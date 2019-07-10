Red Cross issues emergency need for blood donations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Red Cross issues emergency need for blood donations

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- The American Red Cross has issued an urgent need for blood donors. 

The agency says blood donations are being distributed to hospitals quicker than new donations can come in, and it now has less than a three day supply of most blood types.

The Red Cross says the July 4th holiday led to fewer blood drives last week and an estimated 17,000 fewer blood donations. 

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

To see a schedule of upcoming blood drives in your area or to schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org


 

